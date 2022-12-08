wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Sees Another Drop in Viewership This Week, Rise in Key Demo Ratings
– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Overall viewership was down again this week, but ratings were up in the key demo after last week’s year-plus low.
AEW Dynamite drew an audience of 840,000 viewers. Viewership drop again from last week’s show, which drew 870,000 viewers.
Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key demo. The show finished at No. 3 for the night for cable originals. The show was only behind the NBA game coverage on ESPN. Dynamite ranked No. 14 overall including broadcast primetime programming (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).
The NBA game featuring the Boston Celtics vs. the Phoenix Suns on ESPN topped the ratings in the key demo for Wednesday with a 0.45 rating. FNC’s The Five topped viewership for Wednesday with 3.253 million viewers.
Dynamite ranked #3 in P18-49 among cable originals for the day, according to Showbuzz Daily. #14 incl broadcast primetime.
NBA on ESPN took the #1 & #2 on cable. Dynamite was ahead of The Challenge on MTV, which had a 0.26 demo rating.
📋 Full report: https://t.co/LTfelWJeAb pic.twitter.com/FKVtyfLbYc
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 8, 2022
