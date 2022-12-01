AEW Dynamite Rating Slips To Year-Plus Timeslot Low, Audience Down

The rating for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite fell to its lowest regular timeslot timeslot point in well over a year, while the audience was slightly down as well. Last night’s show drew a 0.26 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 870,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 18.8% and 1.1% from the previous week’s 0.32 demo rating and 880,000 viewers.

The demo rating is the lowest since the October 18th episode also had a 0.26, though that episode was also hurt by airing on Tuesday opposite WWE NXT due to the World Series. There have been a number of special timeslot airings that have scored lower, but the lowest in the Wednesday night timeslot was a 0.26 on March 31st, 2021. The overall viewership was higher than the 818,000 for the episode two weeks ago on November 16th.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.347 demo rating and 960,000 viewers thus far in 2022, compared to a 0.338 and 891,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.