Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up in viewers from the week before but down in the ratings. The show had 923,000 viewers and an 0.29 (374,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.19 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers including each individual quarter hour. While the show had its most viewers since March 22, it had a significant drop in women 18-49.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 9.3% in viewers but down 11.6% in 18-49 and down 23.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 4.7% in viewers, down 27.9% in 18-49 and down 23.4% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 95,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 18.1%), 38,000 in women 18-34 (down 36.7%), 189,000 in men 35-49 (up 5.6%) and 52,000 in women 35-49 (down 21.2%). The show had 284,000 in men 18-49 (down 3.7%) and 90,000 in women 18-49 (down 28.6%). The audience was 75.9% male in 18-49, with women tuning out, likely due to the increasing popularity of Vanderpump Rules.

Q1: Blackpool Combat Club vs. Lucha Bros & Bandido – 1,040,000 viewers, 408,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of BCC vs Lucha Bros & Bandido/The Elite promo/Jay White, Juice Robinson, FTR & Ricky Starks angle – 999,000 viewers (down 41,000), 409,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q3: Tony Khan announcement/Trent Baretta vs. Big Bill vs. Swerve Strickland – 991,000 viewers (down 8,000), 378,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q4: Kris Statlander video/The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass promo/Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita promo – 906,000 viewers (down 85,000), 379,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q5: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. The Gates of Agony – 888,000 viewers (down 18,000), 360,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q6: MJF video/HOOK & LFI & Jack Perry segment/Kris Statander vs. Nyla Rose – 866,000 viewers (down 22,000), 362,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q7: End of Statlander vs. Rose – 854,000 viewers (down 12,000), 356,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q8: Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho & Saraya – 839,000 viewers (down 15,000), 341,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)