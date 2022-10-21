Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite outdrew WWE NXT in viewership and the key 18-49 demographic this week, with the two shows going head to head. Dynamite had 752,000 viewers with an 0.26 rating (339,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also drew an 0.20 in 18-34. NXT, meanwhile, had 676,000 viewers with an 0.18 rating (240,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also drew an 0.10 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a better look at the numbers including each individual quarter for both shows.

AEW had 111,000 in men 18-34 (up 24.7%), 32,000 in women 18-34 (down 54.9%), 142,000 in men 35-49 (down 23.2%) and 54,000 in women 35-49 (down 19.4%). NXT had 38,000 in men 18-34, 32,000 in women 18-34, 109,000 in men 35-49 and 61,000 in women 35-49. Dynamite’s audience was 74.6% male, while NXT’s was 61.3% male, lower than usual.

AEW was #8 for the night while NXT was #12. They both had competition from the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, which had 2,984,000 viewers and a 1.24 rating, and another game between the Warriors and the Lakers, which had 3,551,000 viewers and a 1.42 rating. There was also an MLB playoff game between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1 that had 4,099,000 viewers and a 1.0 rating.

Dynamite lost a lot of viewers over the night, with NXT leading in two quarters. NXT also had more female viewers than AEW did, with that number up 40.9% from the week before. AEW won every quarter in 18-49 and had huge numbers with men.

Dynamite was #3 in the time sot behind basketball and baseball, while NXT was #5. NXT was also behind Fox News (Tucker Carlson at 3,426,000/0.26 and Hannity at 2,981,000/0.19).

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 23.5% in viewers, down 17.7% in 18-49 and down 11.3% in 18-34. NXT was down 8.3% in viewers, up 22.4% in 18-49 and even in 18-34. Compared to last year (when it was on a Saturday), Dynamite was up 30.8% in viewers, up 17.7% in 18-49 and up 9.2% in 18-34. NXT, which was on its normal night last year but against tough competition from sports, was up 11.6% in viewers, up 27% in 18-49 and up 25% in 18-34.

Here’s a breakdown of the quarters for Dynamite:

Q1: Death Triangle vs. Best Friends – 1,062,000 viewers, 427,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Death Triangle vs. Best Friends/Jon Moxley & Hangman Page video/Britt Baker promo/Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida – 824,000 viewers (down 238,000), 344,000 in 18-49 (down 83,000)

Q3: End of Storm vs Shida/WardJoe promo/FTR & Swerve in Our Glory segment/Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Darby Allin segment – 797,000 viewers (down 27,000), 354,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q4: William Regal & MJF segment – 827,000 viewers (up 30,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (up 51,000)

Q5: The Acclaimed promo/Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta promo/Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle – 645,000 viewers (down 182,000), 313,000 in 18-49 (down 92,000)

Q6: End of Jericho vs. Castle/Christian Cage & Luchasaurus promo – 618,000 viewers (down 27,000), 293,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q7: Jade Cargill promo/Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page – 581,000 viewers (down 37,000), 275,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page/MJF promo – 658,000 viewers (up 77,000), 300,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

The main event segment with Moxley vs. Page including the injury and post-match with MJF and Moxley did 658,000 viewers and 300,000 in 18-49. NXT with Rodriguez vs. Cora Jade and post-match and the start of the Breakker, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov segment did 619,000 viewers and 208,000 in 18-49.

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez – 752,000 viewers, 289,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Perez vs. Ripley/Cameron Grimes & The OC segment/Tony D’Angelo promo/Grayson Waller & Chucky segment/Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Stacks – 769,000 viewers (up 17,000), 286,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q3: End of Nakamura vs. Stacks/Axiom, Nathan Frazier & Von Wagner segment/Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville – 744,000 viewers (down 25,000), 268,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q4: Oro Mensah, Wes Lee, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams segment/Schism promo/Bron Breakker promo – 619,000 viewers (down 125,000), 221,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q5: The OC & Cameron Grimes vs. The Schism/Veer & Sanga segment – 680,000 viewers (up 61,000), 221,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q6: Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark segment/Julius Creed & Damon Kemp video/Shotzi, Xyon Quinn and Quincy Elliott segment – 613,000 viewers (down 66,000), 213,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q7: Quinn vs. Elliott/Chase U & Chucky segment/Pretty Deadly, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe segment – 595,000 viewers (down 18,000), 210,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q8: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Cora Jade/Kevin Owens Show – 619,000 viewers (up 24,000), 208,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Overrun: End of KO Show segment – 703,000 viewers (up 84,000), 219,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Dynamite had an 0.12 in 12-17 (down 25%), 0.20 in 18-34 (down 11.3%), 0.32 in 35-49 (down 22.2%) and 0.33 in 50+ (down 25%). NXT had an 0.06 in 12-17 (down 25%), 0.10 in 18-34 (same as last week), 0.26 in 35-49 (up 30%) and 0.34 in 50+ (down 17.1%).