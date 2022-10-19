– AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT were once again head-to-head this week for the first time since April 2021. However, it was still AEW that came out ahead in this week’s ratings battle. Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for this week’s editions of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. Dynamite aired on Tuesday this week due to MLB Playoff coverage.

Both AEW and NXT had stacked shows this week, with AEW presenting a Title Tuesday episode with multiple title matchups. In the main event, Hangman Page suffered a concussion in his title challenge against Jon Moxley causing a premature end to the matchup. Hangman was taken to the hospital and later discharged. Thankfully, he appears to be doing well at the moment.

Last night’s NXT was a stacked show as the go-home episode before Saturday’s Halloween Havoc premium live event. The show featured multiple main roster Superstar appearances, including Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 752,000 viewers. The overall viewership was down from last week’s show of 983,000 viewers. The drop in viewership was likely not surprising since Dynamite was not airing on its normal night, The Inside MLB show that aired before Dynamite drew 1.95 million viewers and drew a 0.50 rating in the key demo.

WWE NXT finished with 676,000 viewers this week. The audience was down from last week’s show, which drew 737,000 viewers and was NXT’s highest drawing audience since October 26, 2021.

The good news for NXT is that ratings in the key demo were actually up this week. WWE NXT finished with a 0.18 rating. The number actually increased from last week’s show, which drew a 0.15 rating. This was NXT’s highest key demo rating in over two months (Aug. 16), and that’s with some head-to-head competition from the MLB, NBA, NHL, and AEW (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

Dynamite drew a key demo rating of 0.26. Last week’s Dynamite in its normal timeslot drew a 0.32 rating. Meanwhile, it was live sports dominating the rankings this with week with NBA coverage on TNT and MLB Playoffs coverage on TBS and FS1. Dynamite managed to slot into the Top 10 this week for cable originals at No. 8. NXT ranked just outside the Top 10 at No. 12, moving up slightly from last week’s No. 14 slot.

The NBA Lakers vs. Warriors game on TNT topped the ratings for Tuesday with a 1.42 rating in the key demo. The MLB Playoff game featuring the Guardians versus the Yankees on TBS before Dynamite topped viewership for Tuesday with 4.948 million viewers.

Dynamite is scheduled to return to its normal Wednesday night timeslot next week.