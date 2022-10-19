AEW Confirms Hangman Page Suffered A Concussion In Latest Update

As previously reported, Hangman Page suffered an injury during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and was taken to the hospital. The belief after Dynamite went off the air was that Page suffered a concussion, which AEW confirmed in a statement late last night. They also noted that Page was discharged but will still be out of action in accordance with the company’s concussion protocol.

The statement reads: “Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged, but will remain in AEW’s concussion protocol. AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere.”