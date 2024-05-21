Danhausen Shares Cryptic Message: ‘I Answer to None’

– In a post on Instagram, AEW wrestler Danhausen shared a cryptic message noting that he answers to none and that he belongs “nowhere.” Danhausen wrote, “I answer to none. I belong nowhere. I believe in nothing except myself.” You can view that message he shared below.

Danhausen last appeared in AEW, wrestling in a Battle Royal during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Worlds Ends 2023 last December. He’s still been active in the ring on the independent scene.