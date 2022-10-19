UPDATED: Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined.

One source believed that Page may have suffered a concussion, but that is not 100% confirmed. There is no official word on Page’s status as of now.

ORIGINAL: Hangman Page looks to have suffered an injury during the AEW World Title match on tonight’s Dynamite, causing the match to be stopped. Page challenged Jon Moxley for the title in the main event of tonight’s show, which was stopped after Page landed on his head during a lariat spot with Moxley. You can see a clip of the injury spot below.

Page was checked by doctors and was determined to be unable to continue, which led to AEW stalling a bit with a rundown of the AEW Rampage card. Page was stretchered out of the arena, as you can see below courtesy of Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

There’s no word on Page’s condition as of this writing. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Page and hopes that he’s okay.

