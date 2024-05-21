Joe Coffey Shows Support For Drew McIntyre, Agrees With Everything He’s Saying

Gallus member Joe Coffey is a supporter of Drew McIntyre’s latest videos, noting he agrees with what the Raw star is saying. McIntyre has been open with saying what he wants, both in his on-screen promos and videos he’s posted to social media. Coffey posted to Twitter on Tuesday to retweet McIntyre’s latest video which was directed at Damian Priest and shared his thoughts on the matter.

“The thing that amazes me is seeing when this man talks, how many people on all the rosters and all of the people behind the barrier [close their eyes, cover their mouth, and plug their ears],” Coffey said (per Fightful). “Truth hurts, it’s amazing how much I agree with everything that Drew McIntyre is saying. Well done, finally someone with a set of stones will stand up and say what he feels.”

Gallus made their return to WWE TV on last week’s NXT, taking out Ivar, Wes Lee and Josh Briggs.