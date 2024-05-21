Drew McIntyre Says Everything Is Falling Apart for Damian Priest

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre shared a video on social media directed at World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. McIntyre noted that everything is falling apart for Priest right now and that he’s not the champion that Raw needs. Below are some highlights and the clip:

Drew McIntyre on how everything is falling apart fro Damian Priest: “So management and Adam Pearce think they can silence me. They should already know, I’m Drew McIntyre, and I’m very, very good at this. I’m always one step ahead of this, bring me to the show, try not to put me on TV. Nah, I’ll force my way on TV. And in the end, I got this platform, it’s growing, I will weaponize it. I will say what I want, when I want, and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it to stop me. So as I was saying on Raw, it’s all falling apart for you, Priest. You lost control of your little emo group. You’ve got people coming for you, and you’ve barely even started with all the extracurricular that comes with being the guy. I’m having to do that for you. This is very much my locker room. Always has been. My turf, where I grew up, and I’m the champion whether I’ve got the title right now or not. It’s just a matter of time before I get that title back.”

On giving Priest the blueprint on how to cash in: “You made one good point last week, though. One! It wasn’t about getting attacked from behind by that b**** CM Punk, it wasn’t about leaving right away after the match, which I should have done, even though I literally spelled out what I planned to do, looking for your cheap pops. It certainly wasn’t about recycling the same joke Sheamus made already, ‘Getting your ass beat by the one-arm man, hahaha.’ Again, spinning things, looking for that cheap pop, just like him. No, I gave you the blueprint on how to cash in, and look what happened. You ran with it, you won. So in a way, Drew McIntyre beat Drew McIntyre. It didn’t matter who was holding the briefcase because I’m such leader and honest to my own detriment at times with my advice. But here’s the truth. I didn’t want you to beat Seth. I made that very clear no matter how you want to spin it. Watch the footage back. I hate explaining myself, but society has such short attention spans these days. I literally need to!”

On Priest not being the man that Raw needs as champion: “I wanted to beat the real champion. The man who made the title. So credit where credit is due, just because I think you’re spreading yourself way too thin. Again, more advice that may hurt me in the future, You’re not the man that Raw needs as champion right now. Not the World Champion, and it doesn’t mean I don’t value you. Quite the opposite, in fact. You’re a specimen, a beast in the ring. You’ve shown you more than belong. And I’ve got a place in my show right near the top. You’re right up there. Unfortunately, you’ve reached your peak right around the same time Drew McIntyre started to reach his. That’s it. Alright. See you soon.”