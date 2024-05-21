Zilla Fatu Says He’d Like to Face The Rock In The Ring

Zilla Fatu says that he’d love to get in the ring with The Rock, and thinks he would beat the WWE icon. Fatu recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and was asked whether he would want to face off with the Great One, who like him is part of the Anoaʻi family (aka The Bloodline).

“Hell yeah, I want to stand in the ring with him,” Fatu said (per Fightful). “It don’t matter. Against him, with him, it’ll be legendary. How many people can say that? With Rock, it would be dope.”

He then continued, “I’d win though. Hell yeah, I would win. [Asked if he would beat The Rock] Yeah, hell yeah.”

Fatu has been busy on the independent scene, including appearances in GCW.