Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported yesterday, the viewership numbers for AEW Dynamite and NXT were significantly closer than they had been in recent weeks. Dynamite managed to scrape by with a win with 754,000 viewers compared to NXT’s 720,000. The ratings in the key 18-49 demographic were also closer than in previous weeks, with Dynamite dropping to a 0.29 against NXT’s 0.21.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at teh ratings, although not all of the numbers were available at press time.

One note is that while Dynamite aired completely on most cable systems and FITE TV, other live streaming services in the US had failures of 30 minutes to almost an hour for its east coast showing. This led to NXT having larger demo numbers than normal in the first three quarters, but things evened out more by the end. There were no issues for the West Coast airing of Dynamite. Dynamite did well in 35-49 viewers early, but poorly in 18-34. Then 18-34 picked up into the third quarter. This would suggest that the 18-34 audience is largely a streaming audience. AEW then did well in the third quarter, with the progression of the Shaq and Cody Rhodes angle, then dropped off from there, losing viewers through the night.

AEW was #6 for the night with 378,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, while NXT had 278,000 viewers in the demo, good enough for #24. AEW’s biggest losses were under the age of 35. Neither show did particularly well in the second hour, likely due to the NBA game. AEW never came back after the hit it took in its first half hour, while NXT gradually lost viewers over the course of the night.

Dynamite was down 14.4% in viewers, 18.7% in 18-49 and 26.3% in 18-34. NXT was up 9.3% in viewers and 41.8% in 18-49. Dynamite was behind two NBA games that night (including the Lakers vs. 76ers, which had 1,775,000 viewers and a 0.65 in 18-49 and 0.56 in 18-34), Challenge Double Agent on MTV, Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo and Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. Dynamite was 5th in males 18-49 and 7th in males 12-34, while NXT was 25th in males 18-49, 27th in 18-34 and 12th in males 12-34. NXT also managed to beat AEW in women 18-49, 0.20 to 0.19, which usually never happens, and by 0.10 to 0.07 in women 12-34.

Here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for AEW:

Q1: Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer/Jon Moxley interview – 760,000 viewers, 366,000 in 18-49

Q2: Sting & Darby Allin promo/Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Varsity Blondes – 731,000 viewers (down 29,000), 396,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

Q3: PAC promo/Shaq & Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet promo & interview – 788,000 viewers (up 57,000), 424,000 in 18-49 (up 28,000)

Q4: Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth/Matt Hardy promo – 737,000 viewers (down 51,000), 377,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q5: Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood – 736,000 viewers (down 1,000), 385,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q6: End of Jungle Boy vs. Harwood/Team Taz promo/Britt Baker vs. Shanna – 712,000 viewers (down 24,000), 359,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q7: End of Baker vs. Shanna/Thunder Rosa appearance/MJF & Sammy Guevara angle/Elite promo – 715,000 viewers (up 3,000), 358,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q8: The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order – 705,000 viewers (down 10,000), 360,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: MSK vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick – 832,000 viewers, 356,000 in 18-49

Q2: Curt Stallion interview/Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea & Aliyah – 820,000 viewers (down 12,000), 324,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q3: The Way promo/Scarlett promo/Tyler Rust vs. Rios – 785,000 viewers (down 35,000), 296,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q4: Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly promo/Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Leon Ruff & KUSHIDA – 717,000 viewers (down 68,000), 255,000 in 18-49 (down 41,000)

Q5: End of KUSHIDA & Ruff vs. Grizzled Young Veterans/Curt Stallon injury angle/Toni Storm interview – 712,000 viewers (down 5,000), 261,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q6: Toni Storm, Io Shirai & Mercedes Martinez angle/Isaiah Scott interview/Scott vs. Bronson Reed – 642,000 viewers (down 70,000), 249,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q7: End of Reed vs. Scott/Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa promo – 625,000 viewers (down 17,000), 249,000 in 18-49 (no change)

Q8: Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch – 629,000 viewers (up 4,000), 222,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Dynamite had a 0.08 in 12-17 (down 42.9%), 0.14 in 18-34 (down 26.3%), 0.44 in 35-49 (down 17%) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 3.6%). The audience was 67.8% male in 18-49 and 68.6% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.08 in 12-17, 0.13 in 18-34, 0.29 in 35-49 and 0.35 in 50+, with 53.5 percent male in 18-49 and 41.7 percent male in 12-17.