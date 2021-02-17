Raw Sees Viewership & Ratings Increase for Presidents’ Day Broadcast

– Showbuzz Daily has the Raw ratings for last Monday’s show, which were delayed to the President’s Day holiday on Monday. Overall viewership was slightly up this week, and the show finished with an average viewing audience of 1.810 million viewers. That’s based off of 1.935 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.806 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.690 million viewers for Hour 3.

That’s slightly up from the average audience of 1.715 million viewers for last week’s episode. However, Raw was still unable to break two million viewers this week.

Ratings in the P18-49 demographic were also up this week. This week’s USA Network broadcast averaged a 0.57 rating, which is up from the average 0.49 rating in the same key demo for last week. For the hourly breakdown, the show drew a 0.60 rating in Hour 1, a 0.57 rating in Hour 2, and a 0.53 rating in Hour 3.

Overall, Raw tied for first place with Below Deck for the primetime cable ratings for Monday night. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the viewership with 3.558 million viewers.