Raw Underground Match Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks

WWE has set the return of Raw Underground for a match on WWE NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show, Damon Kemp informed Eddy Thorpe that their match on the July 4th episode of NXT will be contested under Raw Underground rules. Thorpe said he had to get a training camp in order and later in the show, WWE NIL athelete Gable Steveson showed up and said he’d train Thorpe for the match.

Steveson is Kemp’s real-life brother. Raw Underground ran for a few weeks in the Thunderdome era of Raw and used a ropeless 20×20 ring, with the only way to win being by knockout, TKO, or submission.