wrestling / News

Results For AEW Fight Forever Matches At Gamecom

August 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fight Forever Image Credit: THQ Nordic

All Elite Wrestling held a special wrestling event today at Gamescom to promote the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game. The event happened in Cologne, Germany. You can find results below, via Global Catch on Twitter.

* Colt Cabana def. Angelico
* Christopher Daniels def. Evil Uno

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Fight Forever, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading