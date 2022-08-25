wrestling / News
Results For AEW Fight Forever Matches At Gamecom
All Elite Wrestling held a special wrestling event today at Gamescom to promote the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game. The event happened in Cologne, Germany. You can find results below, via Global Catch on Twitter.
* Colt Cabana def. Angelico
* Christopher Daniels def. Evil Uno
