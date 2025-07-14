RevPro Live In Coventry Results 7.13.25: Safire Reed Earns RevPro Women’s Championship Shot

Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In Coventry event on July 13 from the HMV Empire in Coventry, England.The results are below, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

* Robbie X & Will Kaven defeated Bryant Bros (Nino Bryant & Zander Bryant)

* TK Cooper defeated Leland Bryant

* Leon Slater defeated JJ Gale

* Trent Seven defeated Chuck Mambo

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship #1 Contendership Tournament Final Match: Safire Reed defeated Emersyn Jayne

* Last Man Standing Match: Jay Joshua defeated Zozaya