RevPro Live In Coventry Results 7.13.25: Safire Reed Earns RevPro Women’s Championship Shot

July 14, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
RevPro Live In Coventry 7-13-25 Image Credit: RevPro

Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In Coventry event on July 13 from the HMV Empire in Coventry, England.The results are below, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

* Robbie X & Will Kaven defeated Bryant Bros (Nino Bryant & Zander Bryant)

* TK Cooper defeated Leland Bryant

* Leon Slater defeated JJ Gale

* Trent Seven defeated Chuck Mambo

* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship #1 Contendership Tournament Final Match: Safire Reed defeated Emersyn Jayne

* Last Man Standing Match: Jay Joshua defeated Zozaya

