RevPro Live In Coventry Results 7.13.25: Safire Reed Earns RevPro Women’s Championship Shot
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In Coventry event on July 13 from the HMV Empire in Coventry, England.The results are below, courtesy of CageMatch.net:
* Robbie X & Will Kaven defeated Bryant Bros (Nino Bryant & Zander Bryant)
* TK Cooper defeated Leland Bryant
* Leon Slater defeated JJ Gale
* Trent Seven defeated Chuck Mambo
* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship #1 Contendership Tournament Final Match: Safire Reed defeated Emersyn Jayne
* Last Man Standing Match: Jay Joshua defeated Zozaya
HERE WE GO!!!
Emersyn Jayne Vs Safire Reed in the tournament final.
The winner gets a shot at the Rev Pro Undisputed British Women’s Title against Mercedes Mone at Summer Sizzler.#BritWresIsAlive #SupportIndyWrestling pic.twitter.com/9xMypiS8gh
— Wrestling (@BritWresIsAlive) July 13, 2025
TODAY IN COVENTRY!
TK Cooper Vs Leland Bryant
🎟️https://t.co/J3XS0BLsgX
📺 https://t.co/aApqGw7vzY pic.twitter.com/p4yfTr2RuU
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 13, 2025
