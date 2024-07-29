Rey Fenix’s AEW Contract Reportedly Up This Year

Rey Fenix’s AEW contract is set to come up this year, according to a new report. It was reported back in June that Penta El Zero Miedo’s contract was set to be up sometime between August and September, and Fightful Select reports that Fenix’s is up sometime by the end of the year as well.

It has not been confirmed as to whether Penta and Fenix’s contracts are up at the same time or not. Sources have indicated that AEW wants to keep both and that there have been offers extended as well as contract talks, though there is no word as to how those talks have gone.

Fenix is, like Penta, expected to have interest from WWE. The two have been with AEW since the promotion officially launched in February of 2019.