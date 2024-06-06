– According to a report by Lucha Libre Online, Penta El Zero Miedo’s AEW contract is believed to expire later this summer. His contract is expected to be up sometime between August and September of this year. Additionally, it’s said that WWE has interest in signing Penta El Zero Miedo if he becomes a free agent.

Penta has been part of the AEW roster since the company began in 2019. During his run, he’s held the AEW Tag Team Titles with Rey Fenix as The Lucha Bros., and he’s also held the AEW Trios Titles with Fenix and PAC.

Penta El Zero Miedo was in action on last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, losing to Konosuke Takeshita in a Qualifying match for the match to crown a new TNT Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He’s scheduled to face The Butcher on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Rampage. The show will air via tape delay on TNT at 10:00 pm EST.