Adam Cole On Winning AEW TNT Title On Wrestling Anniversary, Possible World Title Chase

Adam Cole spoke about capturing the AEW TNT Championship on his 17th anniversary in wrestling and possibly taking in at the World Title. Cole spoke during the post-show media scrum about defeating Daniel Garcia to win the title at AEW Dynasty and more; you can check out the highlights below:

On winning the title on his 17th anniversary in wrestling: “God, so any time there’s any sort of anniversary for me in wrestling specifically. Then you go back and you kind of reminisce on the most important and special moments of your career. And this one’s kind of got to be at the top. I mean, just considering the past few years the struggles that I’ve gone through. With the head injuries, and obviously six months later my ankle exploded, and that took a year to come back from so that was really discouraging.

“And then to fast forward — again, April 6th, 2008 I had my first match here in Philadelphia. And then to fact forward to April 6th, 2025 and to win my first singles championship in AEW against a guy I really respect in Daniel Garcia was incredibly special. I’ll never forget it.”

On potentially chasing the AEW World Championship: “I think at the end of the day, any wrestler in AEW who says they don’t want to be the AEW World Champion is lying or kididng themselves. And then like you said about winning the inaugural Owen Hart Tournament, about being the TNT Champion. I am going to defend this championship and hold it proudly. But absolutely, being 100% transparent, of course. Being AEW World Champion is absolutely my goal. And I think stuff like this is moving me closer and closer to making that dream come true. So yeah no questin, I am absolutely still focused on becoming AEW World Champion.”

