Hall’s AEW Dynasty 2025 Review  

Dynasty 2025

Date: April 6, 2025

Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, Excalibur

We’re back on pay per view, though this doesn’t feel like the biggest card. In this case, we have a main event of Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against Swerve Strickland. Other than that, we have a variety of title matches, plus three matches in the Owen Hart Tournaments, which get started tonight. Let’s get to it.

Zero Hour: Nick Wayne/Cru vs. Top Flight/AR Fox

Cru bails to the floor to start so it’s Fox taking them out with a big dive. Back in and Cru neckbreakers Darius down for two but Dante sneaks in for a clothesline. Rush gets bulldogged throat first onto the middle rope but Wayne cuts Darius off and poses on the barricade. They get back inside where Rush front facelocks Darius before Andretti kicks him in the ribs.

Rush’s hard kick to the back keeps Darius down and we hit the reverse chinlock. Darius fights up and hits a dropkick, allowing the tag off to Dante. House is cleaned but Rush grabs his chain for a tug of war. Andretti comes in for a double team but Darius makes a save. Dante and Rush knock each other down, allowing the tags off to Fox and Wayne. Fox gets to clean house, including a rolling cutter to Rush, meaning it’s time for the string of running flip dives.

Back in and Fox’s Swanton hits Wayne’s raised knees, leaving Andretti to hit a handspring elbow on Darius. Rush’s springboard Stunner hits Dante but Fox hits Wayne with Lo Mein Pain. Kip Sabian and Leila Grey get in an argument on the floor though, with the distraction letting Mother Wayne shove Fox off the top. Wayne’s World finishes Fox at 11:13.

Rating: B. Totally wild match and that’s all it needed to be. Everyone was flying around and getting their stuff in, which is how you should get a show started. It made for a hot opener and there was enough of a story that the match didn’t feel completely thrown together. Rather nice choice, with the collection of high spots being exactly what this should have been.

Here is Max Caster to do his chant but the fans actually do it with him, earning some less than glowing reviews from Caster. He takes off his jacket to reveal a Ben Simmons (former Philadelphia basketball player) and says they’re just not as good as New York (and now they hate him).

Zero Hour: Max Caster vs. ???

This is another open challenge and it’s….Anthony Bowens, with Billy Gunn. They shove each other to start and Bowens hits a big rolling elbow for the win at 40 seconds.

And now, the show proper.

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

Knight is replacing the injured Jay White. They shake hands to start and fight over wrist control with Knight throwing in a flip to escape. A basement clothesline gives Knight two but Ospreay sends him outside for a slingshot dive. Back in and a Phenomenal Forearm drops Knight for two and the abdominal stretch keeps him in trouble. That’s broken up and Knight fires off some clotheslines, setting up a spinning splash for two.

The Stundog Millionaire into a spinning kick to the face gives Ospreay two of his own, followed by a running Spanish Fly. They lock hands and Knight pulls himself up for an exchange of strikes, naturally with the two of them holding hands. Knight hits a dropkick (no hands held) into a middle rope hurricanrana. Ospreay is sent outside for a dive but Knight has to counter a Styles Clash into a DDT.

A springboard dive takes Ospreay down again and another DDT gets two back inside. Ospreay kicks him in the face but the Oscutter is dropkicked out of the air in a nice counter. The top rope spinning splash gives Knight two but another springboard is countered into the Oscutter. Now the Styles Clash can connect for two, followed by another Oscutter for the same. The Hidden Blade finishes Knight at 13:47.

Rating: B-. It was a fun enough spectacle, but it didn’t exactly get to a pay per view quality level. It didn’t help that Knight was mainly there for the sake of filling for White, but he did at least have a solid performance. This was a good enough opener for the show and given the circumstances they were under, it could have been far worse.

Respect is shown post match.

We recap the Learning Tree challenging the Hurt Syndicate for the Tag Team Titles. Chris Jericho wants the Learning Tree to prove themselves so they’ve gone on a mini winning streak to get this show.

Tag Team Titles: Learning Tree vs. Hurt Syndicate

The Syndicate, with MVP, is defending. Lashley backs Keith into the corner to start so it’s off to Bill for the hoss off. Bill gets backed into the corner for the tag to Benjamin, only for Bill to clean house and knock the champs to the floor. Back in and Benjamin takes over on Bill but he can’t manage a German suplex. Lashley comes back in for a clothesline on Keith and Benjamin rams him into the barricade to really take over.

Back in again and Lashley does the delayed vertical suplex but misses a charge into the corner. The diving tag brings in Bill to clean house again, as he tends to do. Benjamin knocks him down but Bill Hulks Up (sure) into a swinging Boss Man Slam for two. Everything breaks down again and Bill hits Lashley with a Snake Eyes into a clothesline to the floor. Bill follows him but MJF (in the crowd) gets in a cheap shot so Lashley can hit the spear. The Syndicate doesn’t seem pleased but Lashley hits the spear on Knight so Benjamin can get the pin to retain at 10:29.

Rating: C+. As usual, this was Bill looking great, Keith looking fine, and the Syndicate looking like monsters. The Syndicate didn’t need MJF to retain here but that’s the big story for them going forward. I’m not sure who is next for the Syndicate, but their stuff with MJF is interesting enough for a different way to go. The Learning Tree winning the match here didn’t feel like it was in the cards, though I’ll take the Syndicate getting to beat someone up.

We recap Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart in the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament. There isn’t much of a story here, but Mone wants to win the tournament and get another title.

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart

Non-title. Hart starts fast and knocks her into the corner as Harley Cameron (with the puppet) is watching in the back. Mone cuts her off and puts Hart in the Tree of Woe, only to get rolled up for two. A spinning wristdrag takes Hart down but she avoids a charge and hits some running elbows in the corner. Something close to Old School sets up a running elbow to the back to give Hart two and they head outside.

Mone rams her into the barricade, followed by the running Meteora for two back inside. The chinlock goes on to keep Hart in trouble and Mone’s dropkick gets two. Hart gets in a takedown of her own but a standing moonsault hits knees to cut her off again. Mone puts her in the Tree of Woe and does a Malakai Black sitdown. A situp lets Hart avoids a charge though and Hart hits a dive to the floor. Back in and Hart’s DDT gets two but Mone is fine enough to grab another Codebreaker.

A Tarantula sets up an Octopus on Mone, who walks it across the ring for the break, rather than stepping two feet in the other direction. Mone hits a pair of Backstabbers but Hart is back with a crucifix bomb for two. Mone’s Statement Maker is countered into a reverse Rings of Saturn, with the fans rather approving. That’s broken up as well, with the Statement Maker going on again. Somehow Hart escapes and grabs a rollup for two, only for Mone to get her own rollup for the pin at 13:02.

Rating: B-. Another nice match here with only so much drama, as Mone wasn’t likely to lose her first match in the first round of the tournament. Hart has gotten better in the ring and getting away from some of the weird evil stuff has helped her a bit. She’s not on Mone’s level, but she did well enough here to have a good match, which should be a solid sign for her future.

We recap the Trios Titles match. FTR and Cope have been having issues lately but want to show that they can still be a great team. It’s not like there are many other options to go after the Death Riders’ titles anyway.

Trios Titles: Rated FTR vs. Death Riders

The Death Riders are defending, but first we need to have the fans sing Cope’s theme song to him again. Harwood and Pac start things off and they grapple into the corner for a clean break. Pac shoulders him into a rollup for two but it’s way too early for the Brutalizer. Cope comes in and gets his arm cranked before it’s off to to Yuta, who gets booed out of the building.

Yuta gets taken into the corner and everything breaks down, with Castagnoli getting taken up top for a super powerslam. Some clotheslines put Yuta and Pac on the floor but Pac is back in to take over on Cash. Yuta grabs the chinlock but gets caught in a powerslam, only for Pac to be right there to cut off the tag attempt. Not that it matters as Harwood gets the tag a few seconds later but Castagnoli blocks the Sharpshooter attempt.

Instead, Castagnoli and Harwood grab their own Sharpshooter and scream at each other, only to let them go and slug it out. Castagnoli’s swing into Yuta’s dropkick gets two on Harwood as the fans are all over Yuta. Back to back Fastball Specials give the champs two, with Cash having to make the save.

Cope grabs the Impaler for two on Pac before a superplex into a top rope splash into a Swan Dive gets two, with Castagnoli making the save. Yuta missile dropkicks Cope, leaving Pac to Brutalizer Harwood. Cash brings Yuta over for the save and a bunch of people are down. The Shatter Machine and spear hit Yuta with Castagnoli making another save. Cash and Pac crash out to the floor off a suplex and Yuta sends Cope into Harwood. The running knee to Harwood retains the titles at 14:45.

Rating: B. As usual, the Death Riders get to retain the titles as they almost never lose anything. In this case though, that’s not the biggest surprise as Rated FTR have been falling apart more and more every week. Hopefully they move on to something else, which might result in an FTR heel turn. It’s not like they have anything else going on, though they can still work well in a match like this. Good stuff here, even if the Trios Titles aren’t the most thrilling things going on.

Post match the champs leave so Rated FTR pose together. Then Harwood piledrives Cope and grabs some chairs, but Cash won’t do the Conchairto. Instead he shoves Harwood down…and it’s a Shatter Machine to Cope, followed by a spike piledriver on the chair. Now Cash is willing to do the Conchairto, with Cope’s head being crushed. Cash even puts on a neck brace to mock Cope even more. Cope does a stretcher job.

We recap Toni Storm defending the Women’s Title against Megan Bayne. Storm retained the title over Mariah May to end their feud but Bayne came in and laid her out. Bayne also pinned her in a tag match, meaning it’s time for Storm to defend against a monster.

Women’s Title: Megan Bayne vs. Toni Storm

Storm, with Luther, is defending and Penelope Ford is here with Bayne. After Storm’s Rocky style training montage, we’re ready to go (with Storm in a boxing robe to really hammer home the idea). Bayne powers her away without much trouble to start and then does it again for a bonus. Storm comes back with a spinning middle rope crossbody but Bayne kicks her right back down. There’s a fall away slam to drop Storm again but Bayne’s suicide dive hits Luther by mistake.

Back in and Storm hits a high crossbody for two so Ford offers a distraction. That’s enough for Bayne to hit a pump kick as Storm can’t do much to get around the power here. Bayne chokes her on the ropes and Ford gets in some posing, followed by some choking of her own, as a villain should do. Some overhead belly to belly suplexes drop Storm for two more and Ford gets up again, only for Luther to pull her away.

Storm comes back with a tornado DDT and a twisting STF to put Bayne in trouble for a change. Bayne powers out and hits a bottom rope belly to back suplex, only for Storm to catch her with a SCARY belly to back superplex (as Bayne looked to land on her head). They get back up to slug it out, with Storm getting the better of it, setting up a German suplex.

The hip attack is cut off though and Bayne muscles her up with a German suplex of her own. Storm knocks her into the corner for three straight hip attacks, followed by Storm Zero for one. Another Storm Zero is broken up and Bayne hits a sitout powerbomb. Fate’s Descent is loaded up but Storm reverses into the small package to retain at 15:24.

Rating: B-. This got a bit better once Luther and Ford left, as they were making the match a bit too busy. I’m kind of surprised that Storm won clean, but there is a chance that this isn’t going to be it between them. Bayne has felt like a top star for her brief run and there is a case to be made that Storm escaped with the title rather than really beating Bayne. I’m not sure if that is where they need to go, but Bayne is too big and too talented to be left by the wayside.

We recap Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Brisco in the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament. There isn’t much of a story here but Fletcher is coming off a loss to Will Ospreay and Briscoe tends to exist to put people over.

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

Don Callis is here with Fletcher, who dives on Briscoe at the bell to start fast. They get inside where Briscoe counters a suplex into a small package for a quick two. The fight heads outside where Briscoe grabs a quick neckbreaker, followed by a running dropkick through the ropes for two. The Bang Bang Elbow connects and Briscoe throws a bunch of chairs inside. Fletcher is fast enough to dive back inside though and suplexes Briscoe onto an open chair.

Briscoe gets hammered down in the corner and then taken outside for an apron powerbomb. Another powerbomb sends Briscoe into the barricade to hurt his back even worse. Back in and Fletcher hits a Helluva Kick but gets shoved off the top so Briscoe can nail a missile dropkick. A double clothesline gives us a double down and they trade the big forearms. Briscoe grabs a fisherman’s buster for two but a Death Valley Driver is countered into a lawn dart into the corner. Fletcher wins a strike off on the apron and hits a brainbuster (with Briscoe grabbing the rope for a bit of a break).

Another brainbuster gets two back inside and Callis is not happy on the floor. Briscoe is able to catch him on top but the cutthroat driver is broken up. Instead a basement clothesline sets up the Froggy Bow for two and Briscoe can’t believe the kickout. Now the cutthroat driver can connect for two and Fletcher goes outside, only to get caught with another Froggy Bow. Back in and Fletcher hits a running shot in the corner and the turnbuckle brainbuster gives Fletcher the pin at 16:05.

Rating: B+. This started off good and then got better, with Fletcher mostly dominating for a long portion until Briscoe fought back. Briscoe is someone who is easy to get behind and there was always the chance that he could pull off the big upset. It made for the best match of the night so far and I had a good time with it, as Briscoe continues to be able to work well with anyone.

We recap Chris Jericho defending the Ring Of Honor World Title against Bandido in a title vs. mask match. Jericho has beaten him twice but also stole the mask of Bandido’s brother Gravity, scaring their family in the process. Now it’s both about the title and the personal issue to make it bigger.

Ring Of Honor World Title: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

Jericho is defending in a title vs. mask match. The Codebreaker at the bell gives Jericho two and he adds the Lionsault for the same. Bandido avoids a running boot though and sends Jericho outside for the dive. Jericho gets sent into the barricade, allowing Bandido to give his sister a kiss on the head. Back in and Bandido’s INCREDIBLY delayed one armed suplex (he held him up for about a minute) gets two so Jericho rolls to the apron, where Bandido hits a running boot.

Jericho is back up with a powerbomb onto the floor and he gets in his “steal the camera” deal. Back in and they slap it out with Jericho getting the better of things, including a dropkick to put him down. Some yelling at Bandido’s family has the fans less happy with Jericho and his super hurricanrana makes things even worse. Bandido is fine enough to hit a one armed gorilla press into a frog splash for two, only for a corkscrew crossbody to be Codebreakered out of the air in a nice looking counter.

Back up and they set up the ten paces deal but Jericho rolls him up for two instead. Bandido is back up but can’t quite get the 21 Plex, allowing Jericho to get the Walls. The rope is grabbed in a hurry and Bandido kicks him in the head. Cue Bryan Keith so Gravity cuts him off, allowing Jericho to hit Bandido in the head with a baseball bat for a delayed pin at 15:45.

Hold on though as cue Audrey Edwards to bring Bandido’s family over the barricade to say what happened (sure). That’s enough for the original referee to restart the match so Jericho goes after Bandido’s sister. Bandido is back up with the X Knee into the 21 Plex for the pin and the title at 18:01.

Rating: B-. They were rolling here and then they just had to do that stupid baseball bat thing. This felt like it was a way for Jericho to save face while losing the title, possibly even to set up one more match between them. Bandido getting the title back is a good thing, but it would have been nice to see it be a bit less messy. At least Jericho isn’t the champion for the time being though, and that is long, long overdue.

We recap Daniel Garcia defending the TNT Title against Adam Cole. They wrestled before and Cole had him beat when the time limit ran out. Therefore, it’s now no time limit and no interference, with the latter being something that should be understood but that’s not how AEW rolls.

TNT Title: Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

Garcia is defending. They shove each other to start until Garcia hits a running boot to the face. Garcia wraps the arms around the ropes and hammers away but gets shoved to the floor. A Panama Sunrise off the apron doesn’t work and Cole seems to be favoring his leg. Back in and the limping Cole gets his leg kicked out as Garcia has a target. A running dropkick to the leg connects in the corner and a stomp to the leg (complete with dancing) has Cole down again.

Garcia gets in some nasty cranks on the leg before snapping off a neckbreaker. Cole manages a quick fireman’s carry neckbreaker onto the bad knee, allowing Garcia to come back with a clothesline. Back up and they trade strikes to the face until Cole’s superkick staggers Garcia, who falls on a collapsing Cole for two in a nice false finish. Garcia counters a superkick into an ankle lock, complete with a grapevine.

Cole makes the rope so they go outside, with Garcia sending him knee first into the steps. They climb onto the steps and Cole…I think suplexes him into the post. A Panama Sunrise off the steps drops Garcia on the floor and he collapses inside before Cole can hit the Boom. Garcia is back up with his own Panama Sunrise into the Boom for two more. With nothing else working, Garcia loads up a super piledriver but Cole shoves him off and hits another Panama Sunrise. Another Panama Sunrise sets up the Boom to make Cole champion at 15:35.

Rating: B-. This got a bit goofy with the Panama Sunrises being spammed to a pretty ridiculous degree but Cole winning isn’t a bad idea. Garcia got a lot out of being champion but Cole needed to win something after being around for so long without really accomplishing much. It wasn’t a classic or anything, but it was an entertaining back and forth match with the right finish. I think.

Respect is shown post match.

We recap the International Title match. Kenny Omega won the title last month and Ricochet and Mike Bailey co-won a tournament to get the shot. That works for Omega, who wants to face the best competition imaginable. This is designed to be three people doing a bunch of crazy spots and that’s not a bad idea.

International Title: Kenny Omega vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey

Omega is defending. Ricochet drops to the floor to start and the other two take a bit of time before locking up. That doesn’t get very far as Ricochet comes back in, only to have to duck a kick from Bailey. Omega is back up with a high crossbody for two on Bailey before grabbing a cross armbreaker on Ricochet. That means a quick rope break so Bailey hits some bouncing kicks to put Omega down.

Bailey’s running hurricanrana through the ropes drops Omega again but the two of them get together to knock Ricochet down. Bailey escapes You Can’t Escape but Ricochet AA’s Bailey onto Omega on the barricade. Back in and Ricochet chokes Bailey on the ropes before putting him down with a side slam. A neckbreaker/snapdragon combination leaves Ricochet as the only one standing so he goes outside to do some commentary.

Bailey cuts that off and comes back in to kick away at Omega, who misses a quick moonsault attempt. They all get back in and trade some triple near falls (those are some new ones) for two each and the fans applaud. We get a three way slugout from their knees until Ricochet is sent outside, leaving Omega to punch Bailey. That’s broken up and Bailey hits a springboard moonsault to the floor to drop Ricochet again.

Omega dives onto both of them before they go back inside, where Ricochet winds up on top of Omega, with Bailey hitting a moonsault knees onto both of them. Bailey slugs Ricochet out to the floor but seems to injure his leg. That lets Ricochet hit a chop block, which takes out both Bailey and the referee. The referee pops back up and they all go up top, with Bailey taking Ricochet down. Omega saves himself though and hits a snapdragon each on both of them. Then he snapdragons both of them at once, just to make sure everything is even.

A bridging German suplex gives Omega two on Ricochet but Bailey is back up so both challengers can roll Omega up for two at the same time. Ricochet gets sent to the floor, leaving Bailey to miss the Ultimate Weapon on Omega. That bangs up Bailey’s knee so Omega grabs a kneebar (makes sense), which is broken up by Ricochet. Omega sends Ricochet outside again but misses a charge, allowing Bailey to kick him in the face.

Ricochet is back in with a shooting star press for two on Omega but Bailey gets the knees up to cut Ricochet off. Bailey’s strikes are cut off by Ricochet going after the knee so Bailey goes Karate Kid with a crane kick. Now the Ultimate Weapon can connect for two, with Omega using a V Trigger to break it up. Ricochet puts Bailey on top but Omega catches Ricochet in a super One Winged Angel (ow) to retain at 30:56.

Rating: A-. It was a bunch of incredibly athletic stuff and that’s what it was advertised as being. While a title change was a long shot so soon after Omega won, it was more about giving him a big showcase after his title win. The match felt incredibly choreographed, but that doesn’t make it any less entertaining. Definitely a fun match with some very athletic work, which is what you probably wanted coming into this one.

Post match Kazuchika Okada comes out for the staredown as they keep teasing the All In match. Omega leaves without anything happening.

We recap Swerve Strickland challenging Jon Moxley for the World Title. Strickland won the title shot last month and wants to get back to the top of the company. Moxley said a bunch of stuff about violence, as is his custom.

AEW World Title: Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley

Moxley, with Marina Shafir, is defending and Strickland, with Prince Nana, is dressed like superhero Static Shock. After the Big Match Intros and some circling, Strickland goes after the leg for a takedown. A Fujiwara armbar has Moxley in trouble but he slips out for an early staredown. Strickland takes him down again but has to go to the ropes to escape a Kimura. Moxley fires off some chops but gets sent to the floor for a running boot from the apron.

Back in and Moxley knocks him off the top, with Shafir getting in a cheap shot on the floor. Strickland gets thrown over the announcers’ table and Moxley loads up the steps. After dropping Strickland on the steps, Moxley goes back inside to yell a bit before hitting a piledriver for two. Moxley rips at Strickland’s bleeding face and grabs a headscissors/leg crank. That’s broken up so they trade forearms until Moxley goes for the arm again. The cross armbreaker is broken up so he grabs a triangle choke, with Strickland powerbombing him to freedom.

Strickland rolls some suplexes for two and hits a backbreaker, only to roll into a cutter. A Vertebreaker doesn’t work for Strickland as Moxley slips out and grabs the bulldog choke. That’s broken up as well and Strickland hits the House Call. Another House Call is cut off with a clothesline but Strickland pops up for another House Call. Shafir comes in with the briefcase so Nana gets in her face…and is promptly shoved out of it.

Moxley cutters Shafir by mistake and Strickland hits his own Death Rider for two. Strickland goes up but gets shoved down….and we have a ladder. They climb said ladder and fight on top, with Strickland hitting a Swerve Stomp to send Moxley crashing through the announcers’ table. Back in and they strike it out until Shafir hands Moxley a chair. Said chair is pelted at the referee’s head, leaving Strickland to hit the Vertebreaker.

Cue Hangman Page to tease a Buckshot Lariat (target unclear) but the Death Riders run in to take Page out. Page fights up and takes out the Riders so here are the Opps to brawl with them to the back. Strickland throws the chair at Moxley and hits the Swerve Stomp but there is still no referee. Instead the lights go out….and the Young Bucks are back for the EVP Trigger to Strickland. Moxley retains the title at 31:29.

Rating: B. It was the usual wild match in the main event but that ending is not going to be well received. The fans felt ready for Swerve to win the match but it didn’t happen, instead for a rather controversial tag team to come back. At the end of the day, Moxley isn’t the most thrilling champion in the world to put it mildly and this was the usual thing from him: a bunch of submissions and violence with him escaping with the title again. It’s been done to death and that ending is going to leave another sour taste in a lot of mouths.

The Bucks leave through the crowd and Strickland and Page are frustrated to end the show.

