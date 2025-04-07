Note On Injuries To Rob Van Dam, Brock Anderson At MLW Battle Riot VII

A couple competitors were hurt at MLW Battle Riot VII in Rob Van Dam and Brock Anderson. PWInsider reports that RVD rolled his ankle during the Battle Riot match and was said to be banged up. He was set to be doing better on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Anderson went to the ER after the show when he got legit split open via a bump into the ring steps. Anderson ended up with eight stitches from the cut and one person said that Anderson’s toughness was on full display as he didn’t didn’t complain or sell how much pain he was feeling despite bleeding heavily.