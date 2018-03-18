Rey Mysterio Rumored to Still be in Talks With WWE Despite Aro Lucha Deal

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio had signed a deal with the Nashville-based wrestling promotion, Aro Lucha, as both an in-ring talent and co-owner of the company. However, Dave Meltzer claimed during a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News) that Mysterio is in fact still in talks with WWE.

According to Meltzer, the report by The Tennessean was blown way out proportion and that Mysterio was only going to work the Aro Lucha tapings. He also stated that Mysterio is “still in negotiations with WWE.” Meltzer stated the following:

‘He’s still in negotiations with WWE. I can tell you that factually right now. He’s in negotiations with WWE. He will be working Aro Lucha. I think he’s pretty much committed to working Aro Lucha tapings. He may stay with them. He may end up with ownership. He’s not an owner of the company right now. The idea of this, a lot of people look at this and go, ‘Oh he’s not going to WWE.’ He may not, but he’s absolutely in talks with them right now. Whatever the story is that broke today, that does not change that story.”

How this deal plays out with Rey Mysterio and Aro Lucha and a potential WWE return remains to be seen. Filming for Aro Lucha is expected to start in May or June.