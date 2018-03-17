Rey Mysterio Joins Aro Lucha As a Talent & Co-Owner

According to The Tennessean, Rey Mysterio has joined Nashville-based Aro Lucha as a performer and co-owner of the company. He will appear on the first season of the upstart promotion’s television show. Aro Lucha also announced that they will embark on a unique crowd funding campaign where fans will be able to turn their investments into a minority stake in the company. Mysterio stated the following…

“I think what we are doing with Aro Lucha being fan-owned is revolutionary. We are giving the fans something they have never had before, a voice and a chance to get in on the action.”

Co-founder and CEO Jason Brown added…

“This gives fans a chance to get in on the action, but more so than that it really gives them a voice,” Brown said. “Especially at a company like ours, fans are so passionate. They critique every storyline, every character. Well we’re able now to actually listen to them.”

Brown said the company is deciding between a few different options for where to produce the television show in Nashville, with filming expected to begin in May or June.