Rey Mysterio Potentially Injured On WWE Smackdown

Rey Mysterio looked to have been potentially injured during a match on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Mysterio team with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix against Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. Fenix got the pinfall for the babyface team but Mysterio was checked out by officials and helped to the back as Fenix and Lee celebrated. The video appears to show Mysterio favoring his left knee.

No word as of yet regarding Mysterio’s status. He is currently set to face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 and was advertised as such at the end of the show.