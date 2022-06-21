wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Not Cleared For Money in the Bank, New #1 Contender Set
June 20, 2022 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley won’t be at Money in the Bank, as it was announced on Raw that she isn’t medically cleared to compete. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Belair is not cleared to compete and won’t be by the time the PPV takes place on July 2nd.
Due to this fact, a #1 contender match was announced for tonight’s show. Carmella defeated Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss to earn the shot at Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.
BREAKING: As announced by #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE, @RheaRipley_WWE will NOT be medically cleared to compete at #MITB. pic.twitter.com/SRiOGD81ik
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
