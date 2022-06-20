Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

WE comin out the gate hot with Bianca Belair! Commentary goes over Smackdown, then hype us up over a MitB Qualifier between Omos and Riddle.

Bianca welcomes us to RAW. Considering who she is, she looks forward to every opportunity she gets to defend her title, so she is looking forward to facing Rhea Ripley. She really wishes she wasn’t the one to come out and break this news, but Rhea will not be medically cleared in time to compete. So this match is not happening…yet. Because she stays ready, so best believe when Rhea returns, she’ll be waiting and ready. Until then, the question remains – who will she defend her title against?

Well…tonight, we have five women: Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, and Becky Lynch…they will be competing in a Fatal Five Way to see who faces Bianca.

Becky is out to claim there is only one contender, and Bianca knows it’s Becky. She has still yet to get her rematch. She is being mistreated and misused, but it’s ok, because when she wins the five way, it’ll make taking back the title so much sweeter.

Asuka is here to crush that dream.

Asuka comes out to moan and make awkward noises. She wonders if Becky is still Big Time Becky. Becky brings up Asuka losing the last two matches they’ve had.

Liv Morgan has something to say, specifically to Becky. She tells her not to just worry about Asuka, because Liv is already ready for a fight. She is in a great mood; she’s already going to be in the MitB match. She’ll gladly trade it in or a chance to go one-on-one against Bianca.

Carmella is here to say she knows why she is in this match, but why Liv? Carmella says to make it a Fatal 4 Way. Liv says she’s been here, and if Carmella wants to talk like that to her again, she’ll make sure Carmella takes a few more weeks off. Mella tells Liv she’s just riding Alexa’s coattails.

Alexa, of course, is here at the call of her name. Mella loves to namedrop. Speaking of which, should we namedrop the guy with the chin who won the briefcase for Carmella? Alexa says Carmella has enver been able to be successful on her own. Stop being a hypocrite and stop messing with Liv before Alexa has to beat her face in.

Bianca stops them, tells them that we are ready for action

Match 1: Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan vs Asuka vs Alexa Bliss vs Carmella

Becky shoots the legs out of Asuka, then rolls her outside and they go back and forth. Bliss clocks Mella, then Liv hits a dropkick with her, and they both pose with their arms outstretched. Mella rolls out of the ring. Bliss and Morgan shake hands then lockup. Side headlock from Liv into a takedown, but Blis gras the leg, hops over Liv, shoves to the ropes, Sunset flip from Morgan for 1…NO!!! They rol around the ring over and over and end with a pin on Bliss. It gets a 1. Morgan shoots Bliss into the ropes, Bliss rolls into a pin for 1…NO!!! cradle from Bliss for 1..2..NO!!! And we get more rolling all around the ring. Jesus…

The girls each duck a right hand, then both hit one, knocking each other out. Mella rolls into the ring, covers Bliss for 1..2NO!! Then Liv for 1..2..NO!!! Back to Bliss. Back to Liv. Only getting 2. Bliss and Liv both roll out of the ring as Asuka rolls in. Back fist from Asuka, she hits the ropes, and there is Becky to pull the boot and kick Asuka down.

Bliss enters the ring, covers Mella for 1..2.NO!!! She sees Becky on the apron, rushes towards a kick. High kick from Becky. She dives off the 2nd rope with a leg drop. Becky misses a right, Bliss hits a right, kick, head scissors take down. In comes Mella to roll her up for 1..2.NO!!! Knee from Mella. She talks some shit then slams Bliss down face first. She lfits Bliss up, Bliss hits a right, another, tries for a body slam, but Mella slips behind her and slams her head own by the hair. In comes Liv to send Mella into the post chest first. Liv to the top rope. Mella shoves her, and Liv flies onto Asuka, Becky, and Alexa.

Back, and Becky and Alexa are in the ring. Becksploder to Bliss, who rolls out of the ring. In comes Liv to hit some kicks. Becky rolls to the corner. High knee from Liv, Liv to the 2nd rope, she dives and hits a dropkick to Becky, then kips up. Sloppy slam from Becky and Liv covers for 1..2..N!O!!! Becky crawls to the corner agai, Liv rushes and Becky moves and sends her into the corner. Stacked her up for 1..2.NO!!! Becky to the 2nd rope, in comes Mella, she flips up to send Becky down ON TOP OF LIV! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Asuka breaks up the pin.

Mella kicks Asuka in the gut, again in the face. Cover for 1..2…N!O!! Mella shoves Asuka, sscreams, Asuka screams back, tries for Asuka Lock! She gets it! Bliss in! Double knees! Becky in, to send Bliss out, grabs Asuka by the arm, Asuka escapes, holds Becky back here is Liv to hit a dropkick to Asuka, ecky sends Liv to the outside .Bliss on the apron, elbow from Becky. Rollup from Asuka! Bliss still up top. Becky with the Manhandle Slam to Asuka! Twisted Bliss off the corner! Coer for 1..2.NO!!! Liv and Mella to break it up!

Backffist from Alexa sends Bliss out of the ring, Becky sends Asuka out, Liv tries for Oblivion, Becky with a Manhandle Slam! Cover for 1..2..N!O!! Asuka pulls Becky out of the ring! A kick to the side of Becky’s head! Alexa with a dropkick to Asuka! Bliss and Liv alone in the ring.

Liv laid out, Bliss to the top rope. Twisted Bli—N!O!!!!! Liv has the knees up!!!! Bliss rolls out of the ring. SUPERKICK FROM CARMELLA! Cover for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Carmella

While I give major credit to the women for coming up with this match on the fly, it looked every bit like a match made on the fly. The entire first half was as multi-person match 101 as it could be, being almost obvious of the formula at times. They few big spots got pops, but came off a bit reckless. Mella winning is essentially in the same hemisphere of the complaint, as it comes off as “on the fly,” sloppy, and obvious.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 12:34

Becky is fuming backstage with Pearce. She wonders how many times is this going to happen. She should be champion right now.

Becky wants in the MitB, Pearce says she must earn it. Pearce says before the fatal five way, she was going to face Asuka. She can still do that. The match will happen tonight.

Becky wonders what we all wonder….WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?!