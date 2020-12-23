wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Vs. Dakota Kai Set For This Week’s WWE NXT, Tag Title Match to Kick Off Show

December 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

Dakota Kai will have a big challenge in her return to action, as she’ll face Rhea Ripley on this week’s NXT. WWE announced that Kai, who is back in the ring for the first time since NXT Takeover: WarGames, will face Ripley on Wednesday’s show. The company also announced that the NXT Tag Team Championship Street Fight pitting Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch against Drake Maverick & Killian Dain will open the show.

The announcement of Ripley vs. Kai reads:

Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai set for Wednesday night showdown
The bad blood is set to boil over when Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai meet on NXT this Wednesday night.

The rivalry between Ripley and Kai has long simmered on the black-and-gold brand. Earlier this summer, The Captain of Team Kick bested The Nightmare in an NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender Match thanks to a timely assist from Mercedes Martinez. Kai was once again on the winning side, as Team Candice bested Ripley’s Team Shotzi squad at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. WWE Digital can confirm Kai has been medically cleared following the brutal Women’s WarGames Match.

Who will emerge victorious in the latest chapter between the two standout Superstars?

Don’t miss the huge showdown this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading