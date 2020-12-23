wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Vs. Dakota Kai Set For This Week’s WWE NXT, Tag Title Match to Kick Off Show
Dakota Kai will have a big challenge in her return to action, as she’ll face Rhea Ripley on this week’s NXT. WWE announced that Kai, who is back in the ring for the first time since NXT Takeover: WarGames, will face Ripley on Wednesday’s show. The company also announced that the NXT Tag Team Championship Street Fight pitting Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch against Drake Maverick & Killian Dain will open the show.
The announcement of Ripley vs. Kai reads:
Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai set for Wednesday night showdown
The bad blood is set to boil over when Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai meet on NXT this Wednesday night.
The rivalry between Ripley and Kai has long simmered on the black-and-gold brand. Earlier this summer, The Captain of Team Kick bested The Nightmare in an NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender Match thanks to a timely assist from Mercedes Martinez. Kai was once again on the winning side, as Team Candice bested Ripley’s Team Shotzi squad at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. WWE Digital can confirm Kai has been medically cleared following the brutal Women’s WarGames Match.
Who will emerge victorious in the latest chapter between the two standout Superstars?
Don’t miss the huge showdown this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Hardy on His 2002 Ladder Match With The Undertaker, How Much Undertaker Helped Him
- EC3 On Changing His Character From Impact to NXT, Being Inspired By American Psycho, Keeping His Name
- Eric Bischoff On Initial Discussions Of Buying WCW, How He Would’ve Changed PPVs, Scott Steiner As WCW Champion
- Kevin Owens Explains Why No One Helped Him At TLC, Thanks Fans, Comments On Smackdown Match