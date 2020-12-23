Rhea Ripley Vs. Dakota Kai Set For This Week’s WWE NXT, Tag Title Match to Kick Off Show

Dakota Kai will have a big challenge in her return to action, as she’ll face Rhea Ripley on this week’s NXT. WWE announced that Kai, who is back in the ring for the first time since NXT Takeover: WarGames, will face Ripley on Wednesday’s show. The company also announced that the NXT Tag Team Championship Street Fight pitting Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch against Drake Maverick & Killian Dain will open the show.

The announcement of Ripley vs. Kai reads: