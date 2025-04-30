Rhio Reflects On Her Experience In WWE UK Tryouts From March

Rhio was part of the WWE tryouts in the UK in March, and she recently spoke about her experience there. The RevPro star spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview in which she talked a little bit about the experience at the tryouts.

“I’m not too sure what I can or can’t share, but it was held at the UK Performance Center,” Rhio said (per Fightful). “So it was around the time of… it was like the last week of the European tour leading up to WrestleMania. So there was SmackDown in London, there was Raw in London, I think SmackDown on Friday, Raw on Monday. It was that weekend in between that the tryout was held. I think it was the first tryout that in the UK that they had athletes from the UK.”

She continued, “So it wasn’t like an all wrestler tryout. It’s quite interesting to tryout with people that aren’t wrestlers and have specialties in other sections. So, I saw the weaknesses that they had. However, I also saw the strengths that they had, and I was like, ‘Oh, ok.’ I’m not going to lie. I got annihilated on a med ball toss. But when it comes to the roles in the wrestling, I brought it back, I brought it back, so it’s all good.”

Rhio will challenge Nina Samuels for the PROGRESS Women’s World Championship at Chapter 180: Super Strong Style 16 and should she lose, she will be forced to leave the promotion.