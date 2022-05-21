Ric Flair Claims He Consulted Forty Doctors Prior To In-Ring Return Announcement

Ric Flair will be making his in-ring return this July at Starrcast V in Nashville. He has stated that he’s healthy enough to do it and went into more detail while talking to TMZ. Here are highlights:

On his health leading into the match: “I don’t have any aches or pains. I know I’ve had the health issues, but I asked 40 different doctors, and I decided I’m only gonna listen to one. Not necessarily the one that was gonna give me the right answer, but that I felt the most comfortable with.”

On why he’s coming back: “I couldn’t stand the last couple of matches I had. Couldn’t stand the last year I had.”

On training with Rob MacIntyre and Jay Lethal: “I needed someone to motivate me. And, what motivates me is doing something I like to do, and that’s wrestle. I’ll never run at 100% again. But, I’ll be running at 80, 85%.”