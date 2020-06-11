Ric Flair Lost a Rolex While Partying With Undertaker, Talks Facing Him at WrestleMania 18

Ric Flair spoke with Metro for a new interview discussing his friendship and professional relationship with The Undertaker. You can check out highlights below:

On his friendship with Undertaker: “I’ll shoot him a text and joke around. We didn’t hang around every day but when we’re together know we have fun! [laughs] He knew how to get the best out of me! He runs from me now because he knows!”

On losing a Rolex during a night out with Taker: “I lost a Rolex with Taker one night [laughs]. Oh God, Horace Grant with the Bulls – every time I see that Last Dance field. Horace has got a brother Harvey who plays for the Bullets. We and Taker and Harvey Grant were out one night – and I lost a Rolex, which is a whole different part of the story [laughs]. Trying to hang with him and that Jack Daniels man, it’s tough. We’ve had so much fun!”

On his impression of Undertaker back in his Skyscrapers days: “Obviously you recognize the unbelievable athleticism of this guy that is 6-10, over 300 pounds. It’s just a matter of time whether he finds that bit or somebody finds it for him, that guy is going to be something in this business.”

On facing Undertaker at WrestleMania 18: “When I agreed to come back to work it was never to wrestle. I just look back and say, ‘God if I could have just gone into the ring and felt like I did when I walked out, so much better it could’ve been.’ I was so nervous wrestling Taker – when anybody in the world would be so excited to walk down that ramp and I was horrified.

“Once we got going – and he knew, I told him, it’s hard to tell somebody, ‘I’m struggling.’ Well, Ric Flair’s got a problem guys. I’ve always been so comfortable with him, I had no problem telling him. And he got it.”