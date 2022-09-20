Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return

– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):

“He’s going to be in a match soon. I’m happy for him. It’s great. Steve Perkins is a great promoter. I wish them all well, whoever is involved. I don’t know the situation, but it’s great. It’s one of those deals where nobody is ever going to be Ricky Steamboat so they might as well watch them while they can and enjoy the opportunity. There will never be another Ricky Steamboat. At any level, he’s better than 50% of the guys in the business today. He wouldn’t get in the ring if he wasn’t. He holds himself to a very high standard. I imagine he’ll probably look better than the guys he is in the ring with. He’s always in great shape.”

Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat had a classic, iconic onscreen rivalry going back many years in the business. It was also rumored at one point that Steamboat might return to the ring for Flair’s last match, but that did not take place. Instead, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.