Ricky Steamboat Set to Return to the Ring for Big Time Wrestling in November

– As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.

BTW co-owner Steve Perkins said on the event, “Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring. Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today.”

This will be Steamboat’s first in-ring matchup since 2010, when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat, against The Dudebusters (Caylen Crost and Trent Barretta). Ricky Steamboat last wrestled in a one-on-one match against Drew McIntyre at a WWE house show in 2009.

Steamboat’s opponent, or potential opponents, along with the platform for which the match will air, will be revealed at a later time.