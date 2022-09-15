wrestling / News
Ricky Steamboat Set to Return to the Ring for Big Time Wrestling in November
– As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.
BTW co-owner Steve Perkins said on the event, “Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring. Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today.”
This will be Steamboat’s first in-ring matchup since 2010, when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat, against The Dudebusters (Caylen Crost and Trent Barretta). Ricky Steamboat last wrestled in a one-on-one match against Drew McIntyre at a WWE house show in 2009.
Steamboat’s opponent, or potential opponents, along with the platform for which the match will air, will be revealed at a later time.
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat returns to in-ring competition! https://t.co/8ZkIkkNXVL pic.twitter.com/QxscRB26PN
— Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) September 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups
- Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE
- Roman Reigns On Blanking During His 2017 Promo Battle with John Cena, Ad-Libbing In Promos
- WWE Reportedly Expected Lower Rating For Monday’s Episode of RAW