Rick Steiner’s Son Reportedly Earns WWE Tryout

Bronson Rechsteiner, who is the son of former WWE and WCW star Rick Steiner, is reportedly getting an opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps inside the ring for WWE.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc.), Rechsteiner recently had a tryout with WWE, although it’s unknown whether or not he’ll be signed by the company just yet.

Rechsteiner was a star running back in college at Kennesaw State University in Georgia but was cut by the Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2020 NFL season.

He spoke with Sports Illustrated back in April to discuss his future in football and wrestling, with the 6-3, 230-pound son of Rick stating that, “It’s always been my dream to carry the family’s legacy in professional sports, and I’m staying focused on taking football as far as I can.”