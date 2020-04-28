Rick Steiner’s Son Open to Wrestling, But Focusing on NFL Career

Rick Steiner’s son is NFL-bound, but he’s open to the possibility of a pro wrestling career. As reported over the weekend, Bronson Rechsteiner has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Rechsteiner spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss his signing and the possibility of a pro wrestling career down the line.

“I’m willing to do whatever I have to do,” Bronson said of his NFL career. “I’m willing to push the limits and go to the next level in order to make the team, whether that’s as a special teams contributor, fullback, H-back. Wherever they need me, I’m willing to do it.”

Asked about wrestling, he added, “I’m open to it. But I know wrestling will always be there for me. It’s always been my dream to carry the family’s legacy in professional sports, and I’m staying focused on taking football as far as I can.”