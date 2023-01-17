Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show

– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.

According to the report, Samu and Rikishi will be appearing as part of The Bloodline and Roman Reigns acknowledgment ceremony announced for next week’s show. Rikishi’s sons, WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, are part of The Bloodline.

Speaking on the news, Samu Anoa’i commented, “I want to thank the WWE for everything they have done for myself and my family. I look forward to next week when I can see a lot of familiar faces and be reunited with a lot of my family members.”

He added, “I have not been around the WWE much since I left years ago, but to be able to return is something I wanted for my children and grandchildren. I am thankful for the support of all my fans especially those that have become family in Sunbury and the Valley.”

Samu is also the son of WWE Hall of Famer Afa of The Wild Samoans, and nephew to Sika. He is also the cousin of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and late former WWE Superstar Yokozuna.

Rikishi and Samu previously teamed together as The Samoan SWAT Team and The Headshrinkers in WWE, where they became WWE World Tag Team Champions in 1994.