Rob Van Dam Thinks a Retirement Match for Sabu Can Happen

– During a recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed a potential retirement match against Sabu, which Sabu has discussed. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on facing Sabu one last time: “Absolutely, it can happen. [I’ve] Definitely seen wrestlers in worse conditions than Sabu pull it off, a lot of guys have done their whole careers in worse condition than Sabu is with less mobility.”

On talking to Sabu in the past about going on a retirement tour together: “It was an idea that seemed like it might be feasible 10 years ago, maybe longer. I just figured he would wrestle himself into the ground, and since I’m a little bit younger, maybe it would just work out that way. I don’t see it being my retirement match if I am able to be a part of it, but, of course, I would be honored and thrilled if I am his opponent.”