Sabu Wants To Have His Last Match This Year, Picks RVD as Last Opponent

In an interview with Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw (via Fightful), Sabu said he would like to have his last match in 2024 and suggested that Rob Van Dam should be his final opponent. Sabu last wrestled in 2021.

He said: “I’m actually hopefully setting up for my final match. I want to do a final match, maybe in July or later. It’s probably going to be [with] Van Dam. I heard Van Dam say he wanted to have a Barbed Wire Match. To have his last match and my last match be a Barbed Wire Match. I thought, ‘Yeah, whatever. That’s good.’ I’d rather just wrestle him in a regular match. I want to have one of my better matches. The Barbed Wire Match, that’s a gimmick. I don’t really want a gimmick. The gimmick is my final match.“