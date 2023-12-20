Rob Van Dam on WWE ‘Allegedly’ Canceling Plans to Bring Him in for WrestleMania 40

– During a recent edition of Party With Marty, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam elaborated on past comments that WWE canceled plans to book him at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia due to his recent appearances in AEW. Rob Van Dam stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “Allegedly I got booked for an appearance, and then allegedly that appearance was canceled when I showed up on an alleged competitor’s TV program, and then allegedly I might be pre-booked — either way, I’m going to be there at WrestleCon!”

RVD made several appearances in AEW earlier this year. WrestleCon 2024 is also being held in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 Week. Philadelphia was the longtime home for RVD’s old stomping grounds, ECW. So, that’s likely why a WrestleMania 40 appearance is being rumored for RVD.