Rocky Romero on WWE’s Past Talks With NJPW, AEW’s Understanding of the NJPW Product

– Speaking to the Battleground podcast, NJPW star Rocky Romero discussed the relationship between AEW and NJPW, along the past talks between WWE and NJPW that took place earlier this year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Romero on WWE’s talks with NJPW: “I don’t know how much I can actually say, but I can definitely say that they [WWE] reached out. Definitely, WWE reached out, as they do every X amount of years. So obviously, [Bryan] Danielson being in the middle of that was no secret and it was no secret to Tony [Khan] either. Obviously, Tony was a part of that too once Bryan was completely free and clear to make those talks with him. So, yeah, a lot of people talk. I wouldn’t go so far as saying that there was ever going to be a deal made or anything like that. It’s just — If WWE comes knocking on the door and they want to talk you’re going to — people are going to listen to what they have to say. Obviously working with AEW compared to WWE is two completely different things.”

Romero on AEW’s understanding of the NJPW product: “Where AEW, they have a true understanding of New Japan and what the product is and have a complete respect for the history of the product, for what the product is, for the wrestlers and how they do it. I mean, obviously because New Japan wrestlers leaving New Japan helped to start AEW. So there’s always been that crossover connection. It just seems to make sense in the grand scheme of things that both companies get together. I think it’s been — Obviously it’s just been the beginning of it and I think this is going to be — Like the Hangman Page and Kenny Omega feud, this is going to be a long term thing, so I think people are excited, of course, and are ready for Okada to show up and fight Kenny at Full Gear or something, but I think this is going to be a long term thing because both companies are building themselves up right now.”