WWE and NJPW Reportedly Discussing a Potential Partnership

A potential bit of blockbuster news today as according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling and WWE President Nick Khan have been in talks that would see WWE become the exclusive American partner for NJPW. The talks have been going on since either March or early April, but it’s unknown how far along they are. The deal would include WWE sending talent, including various top stars, to work in NJPW.

NJPW has worked with American promotions in the past, notable Ring of Honor and recently AEW and Impact Wrestling. FinJuice, El Phantasmo and Satoshi Kojima have appeared for Impact in recent weeks and KENTA and Yuji Nagata have shown up on AEW Dynamite. AEW has also sent stars over to Japan in the past, including Jon Moxley (the current IWGP US Champion) and Chris Jericho.

The thought process from Khan is that it is no longer ‘WWE vs. everyone’ and that WWE is a part of the wrestling business rather than separate from it. It would also keep NJPW away from other companies, which would strengthen their shows. There is also the idea that WWE could lure potential talent with the promise of working with NJPW, as there are several wrestlers who grew up watching NJPW on tape or Youtube and working there is a bigger priority for this generation than it had been. AEW had been willing to let talent work in other promotions, as did Impact. If WWE does the same, it takes a potential bargaining chip for those companies off the table.