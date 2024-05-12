wrestling / News

The Undertaker Critiques His Casting in NBC’s Young Rock

May 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Undertaker WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker critiqued the casting of himself in the NBC series, Young Rock. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“It’s a comedy, right? So there has to be some elements of, I guess, the casting in some comedic light. What pissed me off about the whole damn thing was my hat. The hat really pissed me off. I didn’t like the hat. They gave me some kind of just black clown hat. So because I didn’t like the hat I would, if it was ‘Young Taker,’ and I had to cast The Rock, I don’t maybe [Steve] Urkel or somebody.”

The Undertaker was portrayed by Zechariah Smith and Josh Rawiri during the series. It lasted for three seasons and 37 episodes on NBC.

