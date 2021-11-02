ROH Announces Six Matches For Honor For All Event

As noted, the newest edition of ROH Week By Week is available for streaming, and in the video, the company revealed six new matches for its upcoming Honor For All event on November 14, including Jonathan Gresham vs. Brody King, The Briscoes defending the GCW Tag Team titles against AJ Gray and EFFY, and much more.

Here’s the updated ROH Honor For All lineup, with the show set to air on Honor Club:

* Brody King vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Taylor Rust vs. Tracy Williams

* Quinn McKay & Vita Von Starr vs. Trish Adora & Holidead

* GCW Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (c) vs. AJ Gray & EFFY

* ROH Tag Team Championships: Dragon Lee & Kenny King (c) vs. The OGK

* No DQ Match: Bandido vs. Demonic Flamita