Various News: WWE Changes Veer’s Ring Name on Raw, ROH Week By Week Video

– WWE is altering Veer’s nickname for the Raw roster. He will now be known as Veer Mahaan. A video was shown last night teasing is post-WWE Draft debut. Veer was Drafted to the Raw roster last month. Veer’s former teammates, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, were drafted to SmackDown.

– ROH has released the latest episode for Week By Week. You can check out the latest episode below: