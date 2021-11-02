wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Changes Veer’s Ring Name on Raw, ROH Week By Week Video
– WWE is altering Veer’s nickname for the Raw roster. He will now be known as Veer Mahaan. A video was shown last night teasing is post-WWE Draft debut. Veer was Drafted to the Raw roster last month. Veer’s former teammates, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, were drafted to SmackDown.
VEER MAHAAN
COMING TO #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8sqbOZQWnD
— WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2021
– ROH has released the latest episode for Week By Week. You can check out the latest episode below:
