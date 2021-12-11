ROH News: Update On Expiration Dates For Several ROH Deals, Danhausen Was Originally Scheduled For Final Battle, Plans For Christmas Edition of ROH TV

– Fightful Select has updates on the deals of several of those still under contract to Ring of Honor.

– Ring announcer Bobby Cruise said that his deal is up at the end of the year, and he hasn’t heard anything about the future of the company.

– Chelsea Green has confirmed she is on a per-date deal.

– Danhausen’s deal runs through the end of the year. While he is currently out with a broken leg, and will be in Chicago this weekend, there were plans to have him in Baltimore for Final Battle.

– Ian Riccaboni’s deal lasts through March 31. He hopes to call Supercard of Honor and be with ROH when they return. However, he has a tryout with another company in January that ROH was okay with him doing.

– ROH will film for a Christmas episode of ROH TV on Friday.