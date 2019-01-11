ROH News: Updated Lineup for Atlanta TV Tapings, Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes Gets Feud of the Year, and Throwback Match Features Roderick Strong vs. Mark Briscoe

– Here is the updated lineup for tomorrow’s ROH TV tapings. The card will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia:

* Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Best Friends.

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis defends against PJ Black.

* Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein vs. Rochelle

* The debuting David Finley vs. Tracy Williams.

* Silas Young vs. Eli Isom – winner receives ROH TV Title shot.

* Bandido vs. Mark Haskins.

* Sumie Sakai vs. Jenny Rose vs. Madison Rayne.

– Ring of Honor named Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes as the Feud of the Year for 2018. Move of the Year for 2018 for ROH was Jeff Cobb’s Tour of the Islands.

– Ring of Honor released a Throwback match video this week. This week’s video features Roderick Strong vs. Mark Briscoe. You can check out that full match video below.