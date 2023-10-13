ROH TV Results 10.12.23: Ethan Page Battles Christopher Daniels, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on Honor Club, per Fightful:

Serpentico was interviewed backstage to open the show. Serpentico said that he was not the same guy Kingston faced 2 years ago and stated that all he needed was to last 10 minutes and his life would change.

After that promo, Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning into the opening match.

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Eddie Kingston def. Serpentico. Kingston went to shake Serpentico’s hand and Angelico got in the way. Kingston asked if he wanted a shot at the title and Angelico issued the challenge. Kingston accepted for “next time.”

* Gates of Agony def. Lights Camera Faction

* Daga was interviewed backstage and said he’s here to prove what he is made of, vowing to win the AAA Latin American Championship.

* ROH Women’s Champion Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Mazzerati.

* Lee Johnson was interviewed by Lexy Nair and was interrupted by Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty, who offered him a spot in Shane Taylor Promotions.

* AAA Latin American Championship Match: QT Marshall def. Daga.

* A video package aired for Dalton Castle.

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty def. The Infantry

* Billie Starkz was interviewed by Nair, who she confronted for her trash talk after last week’s Minion Training 2. Mercedes Martinez & Diamante walked in and and stole Starkz’ fanny pack.

* Angelico def. Martin Casaus

* Mercedes Martinez def. Lady Frost

* Josh Woods & Mark Sterling spoke backstage and Sterling said he had assigned Woods a coach in Pat Buck. Woods rejected the offer and trahsed Bunck, who issued a challenge for next week.

* Willow Nightingale def. Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch attacked Willow after the match and Sky Blue made the save. Blue was wearing all black after she was misted by July Hart on AEW Collision last month.

* Action Andretti def. Gringo Loco

* Ethan Page was interview and said he was happy that ROH Administration was giving him credible competition in Christopher Daniels. Page praised Daniels and promised to show him respect.

* Billie Starkz def. Rachelle Riveter. Mercedes Martinez & Diamante attacked Billie Starkz & Athena after the match.

* Kip Sabian def. Anthony Henry

* Griff Garrison was interviewed backstage and was interrupted by Maria Kanellis-Bennett & Cole Karter. Maria said that they needed to get on the same page and had to fix it on their own.

* Ethan Page def. Christopher Daniels. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese then appeared and offered Page a spot in the “Premier Athlete Brand., Page rejected the offer a match with Nese was set for next week.

* Scorpio Sky def. Darius Martin

