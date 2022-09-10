ROH World TV Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Samoa Joe’s next defense of the ROH World Television Championship will go down on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s show, Joe came out and cut a promo about how he has been away but is back in business with his title. That brought out Mark Sterling with Tony Nese and Josh Woods, and Sterling made the case that Josh Woods deserved a title shot. Joe was willing to do the match right away, but Sterling chose to wait for next week.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, and the first defense of the ROH World Television Championship since Joe retained the title against Jay Lethal at July’s ROH Death Before Dishonor. Rampage airs next Friday on TNT.