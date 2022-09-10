wrestling / News
ROH World TV Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
Samoa Joe’s next defense of the ROH World Television Championship will go down on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s show, Joe came out and cut a promo about how he has been away but is back in business with his title. That brought out Mark Sterling with Tony Nese and Josh Woods, and Sterling made the case that Josh Woods deserved a title shot. Joe was willing to do the match right away, but Sterling chose to wait for next week.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show, and the first defense of the ROH World Television Championship since Joe retained the title against Jay Lethal at July’s ROH Death Before Dishonor. Rampage airs next Friday on TNT.
After his surprise return at the #AEWAllOut PPV, we hear from @ringofhonor World Television Champion @SamoaJoe here on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama, but Smart @MarkSterlingEsq has something to say on behalf of his clients @TonyNese and @woodsisthegoods! pic.twitter.com/xV8saJvgc9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More On Investigation In To AEW All Out Brawl, Who Else Witnessed It
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares The Note That Drew McIntyre Kept Getting Early in WWE That Wrecked His Confidence
- Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
- Ken Anderson on the Misdiagnosed Injury That Caused Him to Lose the MITB Briefcase