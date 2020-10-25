Impact News: Rohit Raju Comments on Bound For Glory Win, Imposter Rich Swann Account on Instagram

– Rohit Raju knows that some people are not too happy that he retained the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory, and he took to Twitter to comment on that fact. Raju, who retained the title in the six-person scramble match at the PPV, posted to Twitter on Saturday night with:

“I checked my phone when I got back and it was soaking wet with Twiiter tears!! Eat it, suckwads!! AND STIIIILL!!!”

I checked my phone when I got back and it was soaking wet with Twiiter tears!! Eat it, suckwads!! AND STIIIILL!!!#BFG2020 https://t.co/ZdNjVmBso9 — Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) October 25, 2020

– PWInsider reports that despite appearances, Rich Swann is not on social media. The site notes that while an Instagram account purporting to be Swann is out there saying he’s “back” on the platform, Swann confirmed that he’s not on any social media platforms at all.