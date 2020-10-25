wrestling / News

Impact News: Rohit Raju Comments on Bound For Glory Win, Imposter Rich Swann Account on Instagram

October 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rohit Raju Bound for Glory

– Rohit Raju knows that some people are not too happy that he retained the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory, and he took to Twitter to comment on that fact. Raju, who retained the title in the six-person scramble match at the PPV, posted to Twitter on Saturday night with:

“I checked my phone when I got back and it was soaking wet with Twiiter tears!! Eat it, suckwads!! AND STIIIILL!!!”

PWInsider reports that despite appearances, Rich Swann is not on social media. The site notes that while an Instagram account purporting to be Swann is out there saying he’s “back” on the platform, Swann confirmed that he’s not on any social media platforms at all.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Bound for Glory, Impact Wrestling, Rich Swann, Rohit Raju, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading