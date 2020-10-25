wrestling / News
Impact News: Rohit Raju Comments on Bound For Glory Win, Imposter Rich Swann Account on Instagram
– Rohit Raju knows that some people are not too happy that he retained the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory, and he took to Twitter to comment on that fact. Raju, who retained the title in the six-person scramble match at the PPV, posted to Twitter on Saturday night with:
“I checked my phone when I got back and it was soaking wet with Twiiter tears!! Eat it, suckwads!! AND STIIIILL!!!”
I checked my phone when I got back and it was soaking wet with Twiiter tears!! Eat it, suckwads!! AND STIIIILL!!!#BFG2020 https://t.co/ZdNjVmBso9
— Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) October 25, 2020
– PWInsider reports that despite appearances, Rich Swann is not on social media. The site notes that while an Instagram account purporting to be Swann is out there saying he’s “back” on the platform, Swann confirmed that he’s not on any social media platforms at all.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Still Not Being Able To Process What Happened With Chris Benoit, Scariest Part Of The Tragedy
- Bully Ray Says Bianca Belair Is The Female Mr. Perfect, Praises Alexa Bliss & The Fiend’s Pairing
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Heyman on What A Reigns Loss Would Mean, Bryan Says Now Is His Final Major Run, More
- John Silver Thought He Was Getting Fired From AEW After Hitting Tony Khan In The Face With Mustard Packet