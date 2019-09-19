Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch Set to Star in Animated Movie Rumble for Paramount Animation

– WWE and Paramount Animation have announced a new animated feature called Rumble. It will feature WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns voicing main characters and will be co-produced by WWE Studios. Here’s the full announcement on the upcoming project.

PARAMOUNT ANIMATION ANNOUNCES MAIN CAST AND WWE PARTNERSHIP FOR ANIMATED FEATURE RUMBLE

WWE Studios to co-produce the feature

HOLLYWOOD, CA (September 19th, 2019) – Paramount Animation announced today that it has partnered with WWE Studios to co-produce the upcoming animated feature Rumble. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell will serve as executive producers for WWE Studios. Reel FX and Walden Media are also producers on the film. The studio also announced the main cast voicing the film, led by Will Arnett, Terry Crews and Geraldine Viswanathan.

In addition, WWE Superstars Becky Lynch (The Marine 6: Close Quarters) and Roman Reigns (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) will be voicing characters in the film. Also featured will be Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer.

WWE Studios is WWE’s multi-platform content division that develops and produces scripted and non-scripted series, documentaries and feature films. WWEStudios has produced the feature film Fighting with My Family in association with MGM and Seven Bucks Productions, and is currently in production on The Main Event, a feature film for Netflix; The Big Show Show, a live-action comedy series for Netflix; and Fight Like a Girl, an unscripted series for Quibi. Recent projects also include Andre the Giant, an Emmy-nominated documentary in partnership with HBO, as well as hit shows Total Divas and Total Bellas on E! and Miz & Mrs. on USA.

Says Mireille Soria, President of Paramount Animation “Rumble is steeped in the world of wrestling, and what better partners to help bring this world to life than WWE. They bring a pedigree and institutional excellence that is unmatched, and we couldn’t be happier to collaborate with them on this special film. We are thrilled to have a seasoned and dynamic cast in place to breathe life into this exciting story, and can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

Rumble is planned for release in summer 2020. The movie is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes. Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a wrestling champion. The film is directed by Hamish Grieve and produced by Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker.