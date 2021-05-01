Roman Reigns Debuts New Theme Song on Smackdown (Clip)

Roman Reigns has a new theme song for the first time since his initial arrival in WWE, debuting the song on Smackdown. Tonight’s episode saw Reigns come out with a new theme song for his match with Daniel Bryan. You can hear the new theme in the clip below.

According to Fightful Select, the new theme has been planned since shortly after he returned and work on it began at least six months ago. As was reported in February of 2020, WWE has been trying to get away from using theme songs from Jim Johnston and CFO$.

Reigns said in January that a new theme song was in the works, noting, “We’re working on it. It’s not easy because I’m not going to… With this character, it has to be the right vibe. We can’t just hire a rapper and check out this guitar riff. It can’t be some rock music … In order to move away from something you’ve had for so long and is so recognizable like the music that I have now, it’s got to be perfect. It’s taking some time, but we’re definitely working on it.”